Oklahoma craft breweries teaming up for ‘Oklahoma Born & Brewed’

OKLAHOMA CITY – Craft breweries across the state will come together for a fun event that celebrates businesses across Oklahoma.

The 5th annual Oklahoma Born & Brewed will be held on Friday, Aug. 16 at the Oklahoma Hall of Fame and Gaylord-Pickens Museum in Midtown Oklahoma City.

“The Second Century Board looks forward to this event every year, especially this year as it’s our 5th annual event. We are excited to show off the best of our state’s craft beer industry, introduce guests to breweries they may not have visited before, and also allow them to experience the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. Your Oklahoma Born & Brewed ticket truly makes a difference in preserving our state’s history because all proceeds are donated back to the free educational programs offered by the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. This year included, the Second Century Board will be donating back a collective $100,000 to free family programming and free field trips,” Second Century Board Member and Oklahoma Born & Brewed Chairwoman Morgan Brammer said.

From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., guests will have a unique tasting experience of old favorites and new small-batch brews that are completely created in Oklahoma.

Featured Oklahoma breweries include:

(405) Brewing Co.

Angry Scotsman Brewing

Anthem Brewing

Artisan Fine Wine & Spirits

BIG Brew Co.

Bricktown Brewery

Cabin Boys Brewery

Canadian River Brewing Co.

COOP Ale Works

Core4 Brewing Company

Iron Monk Brewing Company

Marshall Brewing Co.

OK Cider Co.

Prairie Artisan Ales

Renaissance Brewing Company

Roughtail Brewing Company

Stonecloud Brewing Co.

Twisted Spike Brewing Co.

Vanessa House Beer Company.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Oklahoma Hall of Fame and the Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma.

A limited number of individual tickets may be purchased for $65 each.