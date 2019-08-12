Oklahoma football teams gearing up for special game to honor military heroes

ENID, Okla. – Football players in one Oklahoma community are gearing up for a very special game to support military heroes.

Organizers from Chisholm High School in Enid say they have worked tirelessly to prepare for the ‘Freedom Football Game’ on Aug. 30.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m., the Chisholm Longhorns will take on the Weatherford Eagles in a game that benefits the non-profit organization ‘Warriors For Freedom.’

Warriors For Freedom started the ‘Freedom Football Program’ in 2017 as a way to bring communities together while honoring hometown heroes.

In addition to seeing the two teams meet up early this season, visitors will also be treated to a flyover by pilots stationed at Vance Air Force Base and tributes to World War II veterans.

A fireworks show is also planned to begin at halftime.

Warriors For Freedom has other ‘Freedom Football’ games planned throughout the state this fall:

August 30- Chisholm High School vs. Weatherford High School

September 13 – Washington High School vs. Purcell High School

September 13- Kingfisher High School vs. Hennessey High School

October 4 – Woodward High School vs. Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School

October 11 – Shattuck High School vs. Turpin High School

October 11- Weatherford High School vs. Anadarko High School

October 24 – Midwest City High School vs. Del City High School

October 25- Waukomis High School vs. Pioneer- Pleasant Vale High School

October 25- Tuttle High School vs. Blanchard High School.