Oklahoma, neighboring states join forces to learn more about mussels 

OKLAHOMA – Oklahoma is joining neighboring states to learn more about the populations of Neosho muckets.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conversation’s Wildlife Diversity Program, Oklahoma will join Kansas, Missouri and Arkansas to learn how closely each state’s population of Neosho muckets, federally endangered mussels, are related.

Wildlife officials say biologists recently collected DNA from a mucket by swabbing the mantle, or inner lining, of the mussel.

Samples will be analyzed by Miami University in Ohio.