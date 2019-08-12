Okmulgee County officials looking for person of interest in shooting 

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. – The Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office s looking for a person of interest in a weekend shooting.

According to the sheriff’s office, they would like to speak with Justin Ty Strunk, of Okemah, following a shooting in Henryetta over the weekend.

Strunk is described as a white male who is 5’6″, weighs 170 pounds, has red hair and brown eyes.

Officials say he is currently wanted for shooting with intent to kill and feloniously pointing a firearm. The charges are from an unrelated shooting that happened last month.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at (918) 756-4311 or the Tip Line at (918) 516-8332 to remain anonymous.