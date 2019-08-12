Pharmacy owner pleads guilty to defrauding healthcare systems

MANGUM, Okla. – An Oklahoma pharmacy owner has pleaded guilty to two counts of healthcare fraud after allegedly scamming healthcare systems out of more than $1 million.

In March, a federal grand jury indicted 37-year-old Jeffrey Terry after an investigation found that he allegedly submitted false claims to SoonerCare and Medicare Part D for medications that were never prescribed to patients.

As a result, officials say Terry received nearly $1.1 million in fraudulent proceeds from the scam.

In April, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced that Terry was charged with 40 felony counts relating to healthcare fraud.

“The ability to combine state and federal resources is one of our best assets when fighting fraud and corruption,” Attorney General Hunter said. “I appreciate Mr. Troester and his team for continuing to collaborate with us in cracking down on healthcare fraud in the state and for helping us hold perpetrators accountable for these types of crimes. We must do everything we can to protect the Medicaid system, which serves Oklahomans in need.”

On Monday, officials announced that Terry pleaded guilty to two counts of healthcare fraud and agreed to pay $338,000 to Medicaid and over $753,000 to Medicare in restitution. He will also be forced to forfeit numerous pieces of property and possessions to begin paying the restitution.

“Medicaid and Medicare fraud hurts the most vulnerable Oklahomans, who rely on these essential services,” Attorney General Hunter said. “It also costs taxpayers millions per year. That is why we must never relent in our efforts to stop these types of crimes. Thanks to partners like U.S. Attorney Downing and his team, we will continue to safeguard the state and federal healthcare systems, hold criminals accountable and return taxpayer money that will be used to help those who need it most.”

A judge will determine Terry’s sentence later this year.