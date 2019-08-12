Pickleball tournament raising funds, awareness for Alzheimer’s Association

OKLAHOMA CITY – You can help out the Alzheimer’s Association and have a great time watching pickleball at a tournament happening this week!

Robert Morris with Home Instead Senior Care stopped by News 4 on Monday to share details about the tournament.

“We’re excited to have people come out and watch. We’ve already maxed out the number of people playing in the tournament with over 100 participants,” Morris said. “We’ll also have a raffle and silent auction where people can bid on items and purchase items through the raffle and support the Alzheimer’s Association in the process.”

Morris says pickleball is a combination of ping pong and badminton and was developed about 50 years ago.

“It’s a great sport for seniors because it doesn’t require someone to have a lot of athletic ability,” Morris told News 4. “It’s a great way for seniors to remain active, physically but also cognitively because there’s some strategy to ball placement as well.”

The tournament will raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association in hopes there will eventually be a cure for the disease.

It will be held Friday, starting at 9 a.m. at the Santa Fe Family Center, 6300 N Santa Fe Ave., in Oklahoma City.

Click here for the Greater OKC Pickleball Club's website.