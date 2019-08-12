Study: Oklahoma ranked 5th worst state to have a baby
OKLAHOMA – A study has ranked Oklahoma once again as the 5th worst state to have a baby.
On Monday, personal-finance website WalletHub released its ‘2019’s Best & Worst States to Have a Baby.’
Last year, WalletHub ranked Oklahoma as the 5th worst state to have a baby.
WalletHub says they compared the 50 states, and the District of Columbia, across 30 key measures of cost, health care accessibility and baby- and family- friendliness. The data set ranges from hospital conventional-delivery charges to annual average infant-care costs to pediatricians per capita.
The top five worst states to have a baby:
- Mississippi
- Alabama
- South Carolina
- Louisiana
- Oklahoma
The top five best states to have a baby:
- Vermont
- Massachusetts
- North Dakota
- Rhode Island
- Minnesota
Having a baby in Oklahoma (1= best; 25=average)
- Cost rank – 44
- Healthcare rank – 46
- Baby-friendliness rank – 24
- Family-friendliness rank – 42
Part of the study also names Oklahoma as the 5th state with the highest infant-mortality rate and the top state with the fewest midwives and OB-GYNs per capita.