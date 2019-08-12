× Study: Oklahoma ranked 5th worst state to have a baby

OKLAHOMA – A study has ranked Oklahoma once again as the 5th worst state to have a baby.

On Monday, personal-finance website WalletHub released its ‘2019’s Best & Worst States to Have a Baby.’

Last year, WalletHub ranked Oklahoma as the 5th worst state to have a baby.

WalletHub says they compared the 50 states, and the District of Columbia, across 30 key measures of cost, health care accessibility and baby- and family- friendliness. The data set ranges from hospital conventional-delivery charges to annual average infant-care costs to pediatricians per capita.

The top five worst states to have a baby:

Mississippi Alabama South Carolina Louisiana Oklahoma

The top five best states to have a baby:

Vermont Massachusetts North Dakota Rhode Island Minnesota

Having a baby in Oklahoma (1= best; 25=average)

Cost rank – 44

Healthcare rank – 46

Baby-friendliness rank – 24

Family-friendliness rank – 42

Part of the study also names Oklahoma as the 5th state with the highest infant-mortality rate and the top state with the fewest midwives and OB-GYNs per capita.