Texas high school creates program to re-socialize teens

POTTSBORO, Texas – A school district in Texas is taking steps to make sure students have better social skills when they graduate high school.

While social media can help connect people across the globe, it can also negatively affect how younger people interact with one another.

That’s why Pottsboro High School has created a new program to re-socialize teens. The program hopes to teach students how to be proactive and create priorities.

Organizers say it is based on the bestselling book, “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Teens.”

“We want to bring those same opportunities to our students here at the high school level. We’re not just focused on the academic aspect of high school, but also the social and emotional levels for them to be successful in the business world once they leave here,” Danielle Curry, principal of Pottsboro High School, told KXII.

Organizers say they hope that freshman can learn the skills needed to make friendships, while seniors gain skills they’ll use in the workforce.