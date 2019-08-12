Thieves caught on camera allegedly stealing $485 bottle of tequila

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - A liquor store owner said two women walked into her store over the weekend and walked out with an almost $500 bottle of tequila without paying for it, and it's all caught on camera.

"It was a very nice bottle of tequila, so we hope they enjoy it," said Lisa Newport, owner of Midwest Wine and Spirits in Midwest City.

Newport is talking about the $485 bottle of tequila she said was stolen over the weekend.

Newport said the two ladies entered her store over the weekend. They made multiple trips around the shop; at one point she said one woman stops at the high-end tequila then goes back up to the front of the store.

"As they were talking to employees, one of them kinda slipped away, grabbed a nice very fine bottle of tequila and proceeded to place it in her purse," she said.

The video then shows the two women coming to the checkout counter together.

"They checked out with some smaller items as to kinda probably throw our staff off and walked out the door. Look, we will purchase this, but we will also introduce ourselves to this $485 bottle of tequila. It was very coordinated. It looked like, and it does look like this wasn’t their first time," Newport said.

Newport said her shop carries a number of top-shelf liquors and spirits. They keep them on the shelves, not behind the counter or in a lock box. She said they don't plan on changing their routine because of what she said is an isolated incident.

"We have a lot of good items, great items, premium items on the shelf that honest people come in every day and purchase. We try to treat our customers with the upmost respect because they are honest good paying customers," she said.

Newport does have a special message for the alleged tequila thieves, though:

"We’d be glad to give them some lime and salt if they would meet us at the police department," she said.

Newport said she has given the video to the Midwest City Police Department.

Police said they would like to talk to the two women seen in the surveillance video.

If you have any information on the incident, you are urged to call MWCPD at 405-739-1306.