Tulsa police investigating after man shot several times

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured over the weekend.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting in north Tulsa near 44th Pl N. and Evanston.

Police say the incident was possibly between two neighbors and started with a fight.

Authorities believe the suspect fired at least three gunshots from inside his car on the street.

The victim was hit and taken to the hospital where he is expected to be OK.

Officials do not have information on the suspect at this time.

According to FOX 23, the victim claims to be a sovereign citizen and is not cooperating.

Anyone with information is urged to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918) 596-COPS.