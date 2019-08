× Two earthquakes rattle different parts of Oklahoma

QUINTON, Okla. – Residents in two different parts of the state may have felt some shaking on Sunday.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., the USGS recorded a 3.6 magnitude earthquake in Pittsburg County.

Officials say the epicenter was located nearly three miles east/northeast of Quinton.

Another earthquake also hit the state just a few hours later.

The USGS recorded a 3.0 earthquake near Buffalo at around 11 p.m.