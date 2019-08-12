Live Interactive KFOR Radar

US budget deficit rises 27% through July

Posted 4:36 pm, August 12, 2019, by

The US budget deficit widened to $867 billion for the first 10 months of the fiscal year, an increase of 27% over this time last year, the Treasury Department reported Monday.

The US budget deficit widened to $867 billion for the first 10 months of the fiscal year, an increase of 27% over this time last year, the Treasury Department reported Monday.

The current shortfall exceeds the full-year deficit for fiscal 2018, which was $779 billion.

President Donald Trump, who promised during the 2016 campaign to eliminate the federal debt, has instead overseen a dramatic increase in deficits.

The White House’s Office of Management and Budget has predicted that the deficit will exceed $1 trillion for the entire fiscal year, which ends on September 30. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office in May had predicted a slightly smaller shortfall of $896 billion for the year, with deficits rising above $1 trillion starting in 2022.

The last time the gap was that big was in 2012, in the aftermath of the financial crisis.

There are a number of factors driving the US deficit increase, including the $1.5 trillion tax cuts signed into law by Trump in 2017 along with a massive spending package passed by Congress.

Tax revenue rose 3% to $2.86 trillion since the start of the fiscal year on October 1, but hasn’t kept up with increased federal spending, which increased 8%.

Earlier this month, Trump signed into law a bipartisan two-year budget deal that will raise spending by an additional $320 billion over the next two years and suspended the debt ceiling through mid-2021.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates that the 2017 tax cuts combined with new spending by Congress will add more than $4.1 trillion to the federal debt by 2029.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.