Woman killed, another in critical condition after Rogers County crash

FOYIL, Okla. – The cause of a crash that claimed the life of one woman and left another in critical condition is under investigation, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

It happened Sunday, at approximately 11:30 p.m. on County Road S 4210, one mile south of Foyil in Rogers County.

According to a trooper’s report, the crash involved four people in one vehicle.

The report states 47-year-old Nicole Estes, a passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries. Another passenger was flown to the hospital in critical condition, and a third passenger was treated and released.

The driver was taken to the hospital where they were admitted as “stable,” with internal trunk and head injuries.

OHP officials say they are still investigating what led up to the crash.