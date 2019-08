OKLAHOMA CITY – Sunday was a busy day at the Oklahoma City Zoo as they celebrated World Elephant Day!

Families braved the heat to learn about the zoo’s seven Asian elephants.

Zoo officials also educated the public on the numerous threats Asian and African elephants are facing in the wild.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, African elephant habitat has declined 50% since 1979, while Asian elephants are now restricted to about 15% of their original range.