America’s Got Talent star, Oklahoma illusionist to hold benefit for local animal rescue groups

Posted 5:09 pm, August 13, 2019, by

HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 28: Rob Lake attends "America's Got Talent" Season 13 Live Show Red Carpet at Dolby Theatre on August 28, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

NORMAN, Okla. – Native Oklahoman and quarter-finalist on NBC’s 2018 season of America’s Got Talent, Rob Lake will perform in Norman to benefit two local animal rescue groups.

“Rob Lake: GRAND ILLUSIONS” will take place September 10 at 7 p.m. at the Nancy O’Brian Center for the Performing Arts.

The show will benefit Norman Animal Welfare and Friends for Folks.

Lake said animal rescue is a cause he holds near and dear to his heart — his dog, Roger, a Yorkie mutt, is a rescue dog and is now a popular part of his show, as well.

“I love coming home to raise funds and awareness for these wonderful organizations,” Lake said.

Tickets to attend ‘Rob Lake GRAND ILLUSIONS – Benefiting Friends For Folks & Norman Animal Welfare’ Sept 10 are available now through Ticket Storm.

Click here to find tickets.

