Child battling cancer made honorary Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper

TULSA, Okla. – A child battling cancer received a special surprise last week – he became an honorary Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper.
Grady Wall is the nephew of OHP trooper Aaron Wall. Wall is battling cancer at a hospital in Tulsa.
On August 8, Wall received a visit from Tulsa firefighters and OHP troopers.
He was given a trooper uniform and campaign hat – everything needed to become an honorary OHP trooper.
“Hope we brightened his day a little and took his mind away from the pain for a little while,” said OHP officials on Facebook.
On Tuesday, officials said Wall was able to put his entire uniform on – hat and all!
“Love the smile it’s bringing to his face!” said OHP.