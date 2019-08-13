Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Child battling cancer made honorary Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper

Posted 8:08 am, August 13, 2019, by

TULSA, Okla. – A child battling cancer received a special surprise last week – he became an honorary Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper.

Grady Wall is the nephew of OHP trooper Aaron Wall. Wall is battling cancer at a hospital in Tulsa.

On August 8, Wall received a visit from Tulsa firefighters and OHP troopers.

He was given a trooper uniform and campaign hat – everything needed to become an honorary OHP trooper.

“Hope we brightened his day a little and took his mind away from the pain for a little while,” said OHP officials on Facebook.


On Tuesday, officials said Wall was able to put his entire uniform on – hat and all!

“Love the smile it’s bringing to his face!” said OHP.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.