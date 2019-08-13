Cowboys Could Play Two Quarterbacks This Fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A chunk of the way through fall camp and still no starting quarterback for Oklahoma State. The Cowboys have yet to see Dru Brown or Spencer Sanders separate themselves.

And it's not like they haven't had the chance. OSU held a 110 play scrimmage on Sunday which Mike Gundy said his squad got, "good work" during the session. He added that the most important thing was that everyone came out of the live practice healthy.

As for the quarterback situation, Gundy told reporters after Tuesday's practice that there's a good chance they'll need to play two quarterbacks anyway. He cited the fact that over the last seven years, only one quarterback has played an entire season because of injuries.

To hear Mike Gundy's full comments on the QB competition and playing two signalcallers, you can find that in the video above.