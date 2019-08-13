× Del City Fire Department helping to ensure students’ safety in school zones

DEL CITY, Okla. – Students across the state are returning to class and officials want to make sure drivers stay aware in school zones.

The Del City Fire Department will be conducting School Zone Safety Awareness, the 12th year for the initiative, at different school zones in Del City next week.

Mid-Del students hit the books once again on August 19 and the fire department will be stationed in school zones before and after school.

Banners will be placed on the firetrucks as well as lights flashing – a reminder for drivers that school is back in session and students will be in the crosswalks.

“With student safety a priority, the Del City Fire Department reminds everyone to adhere to school zone speed limits and to stop for school buses that are loading and unloading students with warning lights flashing. We wish all teachers, students, staff and parents a happy and safe school year,” said the department.