Dominic Richardson’s Return to Gridiron Glory

Just under two years ago Dominic Richardson thought he’s never touch a football again.

The then Bishop McGunniess High School running back suffered a gruesome broken ankle injury against his hometown, Piedmont.

With the help of his family Dominic rehabbed for nine months, and returned to the field for his senior season.

Richardson has since committed to play college ball at TCU, and was the MVP of Adrian Peterson’s invitation-only football camp.

Our Nate Feken has the story of Richardson’s return to gridiron glory in the video above.