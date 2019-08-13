Traffic alert: Crews on scene of deadly crash along southbound I-35

Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Posted 12:20 pm, August 13, 2019, by , Updated at 12:23PM, August 13, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatality accident that is causing issues for a lot of drivers.

Shortly before 12 p.m. on Tuesday, firefighters and troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to an accident near I-35 and the Kilpatrick Turnpike.

Initial reports indicate that one person has died from their injuries at the scene.

However, other details about the accident are not available at this point.

Southbound I-35 is down to one lane, so drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route and avoid the area.

