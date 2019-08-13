Equine rescue, 4-H members from across Oklahoma team up for project to rehab, rehome horses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - We often feature stories on small animals like dogs and cats - abused, neglected or just in need of loving homes.

However, many don't think of the surrendered, neglected and abused horses - also in need of care in our state.

Now, a local equine rescue group is teaming up with 4-H members from across the state for a makeover competition to help find these horses homes.

Some of the horses were well-cared for but weren't fast enough for the race track or ideal for horse shows.

Others were neglected.

But now, the ten animals are getting a second chance at the hand of ten 4-H members.

The winner of the makeover competition, taking home a scholarship while their horse is more ready than ever for a new life.

Tuesday at 10 p.m. - catch all the details about the trailblazing competition and how it's aimed to increase adoptions.