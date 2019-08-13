Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Equine rescue, 4-H members from across Oklahoma team up for project to rehab, rehome horses

Posted 7:44 am, August 13, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY - We often feature stories on small animals like dogs and cats - abused, neglected or just in need of loving homes.

However, many don't think of the surrendered, neglected and abused horses - also in need of care in our state.

Now, a local equine rescue group is teaming up with 4-H members from across the state for a makeover competition to help find these horses homes.

Some of the horses were well-cared for but weren't fast enough for the race track or ideal for horse shows.

Others were neglected.

But now, the ten animals are getting a second chance at the hand of ten 4-H members.

The winner of the makeover competition, taking home a scholarship while their horse is more ready than ever for a new life.

Tuesday at 10 p.m. - catch all the details about the trailblazing competition and how it's aimed to increase adoptions.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.