Family members say deadly shooting stemmed from argument about girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man is dead after being shot to death at a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex following an argument that the victim’s family said was over a girl.

Officials say it happened around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Bennett Ridge Apartments, near N.W. Expressway and Rockwell.

"Woke up to a text from my mother-in-law that said, 'Are you guys okay? Your apartment is all over the news,'" London Deatherage told News 4.

Moments later, Deatherage learned there was a homicide investigation happening right behind her apartment.

She said she heard loud voices outside around the time the shooting took place.

"I thought it was music. I almost went outside to check it out, but I'm glad that we didn't," Deatherage said.

Turns out, what she was hearing was an argument between two men, according to police.

The victim’s family told News 4 that he was shot after knocking on a door, and the alleged suspect was inside the apartment. The family also said the shooting stemmed from an argument about a girl.

"He shot the victim and then fled. At this time, suspect is still outstanding," MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

About eight hours later, police arrested 24-year-old Mantraz Jones, of Oklahoma City, in connection to the murder.

News of the arrest came as a big relief for people who live in the complex.

"I'm kind of freaking out a little bit. At night, we walk around here, go on little walks and stuff,” Deatherage told News 4. "My heart is pounding out of my chest right now.”

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Demetrius Spratt of Oklahoma City.