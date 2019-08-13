Family members searching for missing 18-year-old

MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a man who hasn’t been seen since Monday afternoon.

Family members tell News 4 that 18-year-old Dalton Farnsworth was last seen around 2 p.m. in Edmond along Hwy 77.

They say they are concerned because he was supposed to follow a relative but became separated and has no phone, wallet or money with him.

Officials with the Major County Sheriff’s Office say Farnsworth has strawberry blond hair and blue eyes. He stands 5’9″ tall and weighs 145 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, blue jeans and gray shoes. He might be driving a blue 1992 Ford Ranger with Oklahoma license plate “HVG 660.”

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Major County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 227-4472.