Fire crews respond to second-alarm apartment fire in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fire crews are responded to a second-alarm fire at an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City.

OKCFD was called to the Putnam Green Apartments around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters on scene say flames were visible from the building upon arrival.

Officials are evacuating the buildings surrounding the blaze.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.