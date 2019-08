OKLAHOMA CITY – A homicide investigation is underway in northwest Oklahoma City, police say.

A man’s body was found in an apartment complex at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday near NW Expressway and Rockwell.

Police tell News 4 the man was shot to death and they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Officials say the suspect fled the scene and is on the run. A suspect description has not yet been released.

The incident remains under investigation.