“I felt like my privacy had been invaded,” Pregnant Oklahoma mother interrupts home break-in

SPIRO, Okla. - A sheriff's office in eastern Oklahoma is hoping to find those repsonsible for breaking into a home as a pregnant mother returned from a doctor's appointment.

Earlier this week, Callee Moore, a mother of three and also due in December, returned home from an OB appointment to find her family's belongings gone or broken.

Moore was in the kitchen when she heard a noise outside.

"I actually spent a little time in the kitchen just doing some stuff and I heard a car door shut outside, but at that time it was pretty insignificant to me," Moore said.

That's when Moore says shortly after, she found glass, decor, computers and other electronics on the floor, realizing her home had been burglarized.

She ran to get her handgun, a Taurus Raging Judge Magnum Revolver, but found it had been stolen along with house keys, jewelry and other valuables.

"I ran to my bedroom when I saw this to get my handgun and all of my drawers in my bedroom were open, my bedroom was a mess, my gun was gone," Moore said.

Moore, who is licensed to carry a handgun, ran to her car to grab her concealed carry handgun.

She told KFSM she was prepared to defend herself and home.

"I felt like my privacy had been invaded and I felt like it was my job, my place at that moment, to defend my home," Moore said.

She believes the suspect or suspects ran away after she returned home.

"I was really angry and I was upset that I hadn’t walked in, that I hadn’t seen them face to face," Moore said. "As time wore on and my kids got home, I was more thankful that I didn’t see them face to face."

Since the incident, Moore has changed her locks - just thankful her family is safe.

She believes the suspect or suspects know the area well due to how secluded her home is.

"You absolutely can’t know that the home is here without knowing that the home is here," Moore said.

No arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

If you have any information, call the LeFlore County Sheriff's Office.