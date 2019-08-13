“I know there’s people out there that they love me,” 10-year-old girl looking for a family

OKLAHOMA CITY – A young animal lover is now hoping to find a home of her own.

News 4 featured Amaza and her sister in 2015. Almost four years later, Amaza is on the journey to find a home on her own.

Amaza is a 10-year-old who is social, sweet and nurturing, especially toward animals.

Amaza loves life in the country, but she also loves to take care of herself.

“I like painting my nails. I like coloring. I like doing my hair,” she said.

In fact, she loves hair so much, her favorite princess just so happens to have a lot of it.

“If I were to say, it’d be hard. I’d think Rapunzel,” she said. “Because she has long hair.”

Amaza is preparing to go into the fifth grade and says she loves school and practices math every day.

While Amaza is focused on class during the day, she’s thinking about her dream adoptive home.

“A person with horses and dogs,” Amaza said.

“Amaza is looking for a family that hopefully lives in a rural area. She would really like to live in the country with lots of animals,” Traci Bartgis, Adoption Transition Unit worker with OKDHS, said.

Her DHS adoption transition unit worker says she’d do well in most homes.

“She loves hugs. She loves people. She loves being around kids, adults, animals, everybody. She’s just a social butterfly,” Bartgis said.

Amaza went into DHS custody seven years ago. She was only 3-years-old at the time. This fun, easy-going kid is open to all types of families.

“We’re looking for a family that is either a traditional mom and dad, single mom. We’re really open,” Bartgis said.

This darling young lady just wants someone who wants to love her forever and give her a permanent place to call home.

“I know there’s people out there that they love me,” Amaza said.

For more information on Amaza, call Tom Peterson at (405) 325-9398.

If you’re interested in fostering, call the foster parent hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit https://okfosters.org/.

“A Place To Call Home” is sponsored by Great Plains Bank.