Man arrested after traffic stop leads to pursuit in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was arrested after a traffic stop turned into a pursuit over the weekend.

At around 11 a.m. Sunday, Ada police officers attempted to pull over a vehicle for improper tag display. However, the driver, identified by officials as 41-year-old David Stokes, of Ada, took off.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol assisted in the pursuit and deployed stop sticks near Byng, but Stokes drove around them.

A trooper was able to spin Stokes’ vehicle out, but he was able to keep going.

“It really was like two boxers fighting,” Lt. Brett Sayre with OHP said. “It was a slug fest where the bad guy was trying to ram into the trooper and the trooper was getting out of the way. The trooper was trying [to] set up to bring the pursuit to an end.”

Officials say Stokes tried to damage law enforcement vehicles by slamming on his brakes several times.

In some parts of the chase, speeds reached 65 mph in residential neighborhoods.

A trooper attempted to spin Stokes out again and this time, the maneuver was successful.

“We got him pinned up against the fence where his vehicle couldn’t go anymore,” Sayre said. “The suspect was still trying to back up and get away but Ada Police arrived, Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office arrived, and Lighthorse PD arrived and helped box the car in. The suspect was taken into custody.”

KXII reports Stokes was arrested on complaints of running a roadblock, attempting to elude and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

There were no injuries during the incident.