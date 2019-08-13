× Man charged with murder in connection to shooting at marijuana farm

ADA, Okla. – A man has been charged after allegedly shooting and killing another man at a marijuana farm in one Oklahoma community.

According to the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center for a patient with a gunshot wound to his back last month.

Deputies arrived and spoke with 41-year-old Jimmy Northcutt, Jr. who said he got into an argument with 31-year-old Brian Doherty at a marijuana grow operation. At one point during the argument, Northcutt said shots were fired.

“We did find one male subject there at the marijuana grow,” Sheriff John Christian told News 4. “He was deceased. At that point, we called in OSBI crime scene.”

Officers say they spoke with Northcutt the next day, but he gave them a different story.

“He stated he was out there flying his drone over the property, and was confronted by Brian Doherty and another male subject,” Sheriff Christian said. “He said he fled the area and left the drone behind.”

Sheriff Christian says Northcutt claimed that he returned for the drone later that night, and that’s when the shooting happened.

“He told a different version that really doesn’t totally add up,” Sheriff Christian said. “What he was doing out there initially, we believe that maybe there was some other issues going on there.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now, charges have been filed in the case.

According to online court records, Northcutt has been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

His next status docket is set for Sept. 4.