Man facing array of charges after leading officers on wild chase

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma man is facing an array of complaints after leading officers on a wild chase Monday morning in the Oklahoma City metro.

Officials say it started around 10:45 a.m. on Monday when Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers tried to stop 37-year-old Anthony LeBrun for driving a stolen vehicle.

“He attempted to stop the vehicle and was going up to make contact with him and the driver took off,” said Lt. Kera Philippi, with Oklahoma Highway Patrol. “Trooper tried to go ahead and pursue.”

The chase started in south Oklahoma City and continued into Edmond.

After hitting stop sticks, LeBrun crashed through a gate and drove into the White Tail Run neighborhood. He was able to run away on foot, but he was eventually arrested.

“One of our K-9 officers was involved in the pursuit, so he was right here when the suspect fled on foot,” said Sgt. James Hamm, with the Edmond Police Department. “One of our other officers, that K-9 and his partner pursued the suspect through this heavily wooded area. They were able to successfully apprehend him without incident.”

Now, we're getting a better idea of the charges LeBrun is facing.

According to an Oklahoma County booking report, LeBrun was arrested on complaints of aggravated eluding a police officer, driving while privilege cancelled, failure to stop at road block, grand larceny, improper lane use, larceny of an automobile, obstructing an officer, possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction, possession of stolen property, reckless driving, resisting arrest and abandonment of motor vehicle.