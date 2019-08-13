× Officials: Inmate’s death under investigation at Oklahoma County Jail

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating the sudden death of an Oklahoma County inmate.

Officials say 56-year-old Daryl Clinton was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on Aug. 6 after he was involved in a car crash in Oklahoma City.

He was initially taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out before being booked into jail on a complaint of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.

After he was booked into the jail, Clinton was placed under medical evaluation.

Around 4 a.m. on Aug. 10, Clinton was found unresponsive. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died that evening.

Now, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit is actively investigating his cause and manner of death.