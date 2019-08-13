Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Officials: Inmate’s death under investigation at Oklahoma County Jail

Posted 10:34 am, August 13, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating the sudden death of an Oklahoma County inmate.

Officials say 56-year-old Daryl Clinton was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on Aug. 6 after he was involved in a car crash in Oklahoma City.

He was initially taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out before being booked into jail on a complaint of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.

After he was booked into the jail, Clinton was placed under medical evaluation.

Around 4 a.m. on Aug. 10, Clinton was found unresponsive. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died that evening.

Now, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit is actively investigating his cause and manner of death.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.