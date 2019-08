Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Okarche basketball coach Ray West died at the age of 68 after a short battle with cancer over the weekend.

West took Okarche to the state tournament last season, one of 11 trips he made with the Warriors over the last 25 years.

West was the state's active victories leader with 853 career wins. Some of those victories were earned in Fort Supply, Mustang, Purcell, and Crodell, among others over a career that lasted 45 years.

Services for West will be held on Saturday.