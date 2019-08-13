OKCPS board approves amended application for dual-language charter school in Wheeler District 

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Public School board has approved an amended application for a bilingual charter school that will be built in the Wheeler District.

Western Gateway Elementary School “will offer a unique education to students from a diverse range of backgrounds.”

Students in the dual-language program will learn to read and write in their native language while also gaining bilingual capability in the second language, officials say.

On Monday, the OKCPS board approved the amended application for the school, which was previously denied.

“We’re overjoyed to finally move forward with the opening of Western Gateway Elementary School. The school will provide a unique opportunity for students to learn in an immersive, inclusive environment,” said Ashley Terry, director of public life for the Wheeler District and head of the Western Gateway Elementary School charter application committee. “We’re excited to collaborate with OKCPS to create a one-of-a-kind bilingual education program in south Oklahoma City.”

More than 440 students are expected to attend the school as it grows in the coming years.

The school will be located on the south bank of the Oklahoma River in the Wheeler District and is proposed to open in August 2020.