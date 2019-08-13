Oklahoma animal rescue group desperate for help while facing overcrowding

CATOOSA, Okla. – An animal rescue group in northeast Oklahoma is desperate for help due to overcrowding.

Officials with Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts say they are caring for more than 90 dogs and cannot take any more in.

The rescue does not have a building, and relies on shelters, businesses and fosters to take dogs in.

“We basically had to tell everybody, all of our supporters, that we cannot respond to any more dogs right now that are in need,” said Susan Tilkin with Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.

Tilkin says making that decision was hard, but had to be done.

“It’s the most painful thing as a rescue because we’re getting Facebook, asked all the time, messages telling us there’s a dog walking in the middle of the highway, what do we do?” Tilkin told FOX 23.

Many of the dogs come to the rescue with problems, costing hundreds in bills per dog, depending on the illness.

The rescue took to Facebook about their plea for help.

“Our funds are very low with the large medical bills we have had in the last couple of months, including 7 heart worm positive dogs and 11 dogs in boarding. We currently have over 90 dogs in the rescue. Providing vetting, boarding, food, preventatives and supplies for that many dogs is a huge expense for us every month and we can’t do it without your help. We desperately need monetary donations to help get our vet and boarding bills paid and we need foster homes!”

“Our state has a terrible pet overpopulation problem. We’re not spaying or neutering our dogs,” Tilkin said.

She’s hoping the dogs will at least make it to foster homes for the time being.

“We’ll do anything to get these dogs in homes because when they’re in homes, that’s when they’re the happiest,” she said.

If you’d like to donate to the rescue, click here.