Oklahoma City police investigating burglary of auto repair shop

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City officers are asking for the public’s help identifying two people who recently broke into a business.

Authorities say they were called to am auto repair business in the 1000 block of N.W. 80th St. following a reported break-in.

Investigators learned that the suspects broke the front door’s glass and ended up stealing cash from the register.

Surveillance cameras at the business were able to capture a few images during the crime.

If you have any information on the burglary, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.