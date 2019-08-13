Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Oklahoma City Thunder signs Justin Patton

Posted 12:30 pm, August 13, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Thunder announced on Tuesday they signed center Justin Patton to a contract.

According to the Thunder, Patton has played in four NBA games with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers, averaging 1.8 points and 1.5 rebounds in 6.3 minutes per game. He has appeared in 49 G League games (30 starts) in two seasons and averaged 11.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.49 blocks and 1.00 steal in 22.1 minutes per game.

Patton, a Nebraska native, was originally selected by the Chicago Bulls with the No. 16 overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft before being traded to Minnesota on draft night.

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 22: Justin Patton walks to stage after being drafted 16th overall by the Chicago Bulls during the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2017 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

He was named Big East Freshman of the Year during his one collegiate season at Creighton and ranked second nationally in field goal percentage.

Terms of the agreement were not released, per team policy.

