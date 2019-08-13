Oklahoma City Thunder signs Justin Patton

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Thunder announced on Tuesday they signed center Justin Patton to a contract.

According to the Thunder, Patton has played in four NBA games with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers, averaging 1.8 points and 1.5 rebounds in 6.3 minutes per game. He has appeared in 49 G League games (30 starts) in two seasons and averaged 11.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.49 blocks and 1.00 steal in 22.1 minutes per game.

Patton, a Nebraska native, was originally selected by the Chicago Bulls with the No. 16 overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft before being traded to Minnesota on draft night.

He was named Big East Freshman of the Year during his one collegiate season at Creighton and ranked second nationally in field goal percentage.

Terms of the agreement were not released, per team policy.