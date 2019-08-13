× Oklahoma youth pastor, former teacher accused of rape, lewd molestation

HUGO, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a youth pastor, who is also a former teacher, is facing charges of rape and lewd molestation.

Officials say an investigation started after the OSBI was requested to investigate allegations that 34-year-old Justin White had inappropriate relationships with young females while he was a teacher at Smithville Public Schools in McCurtain County and as a youth pastor at Spiro Baptist Church in LeFlore County.

White was the baseball coach at Smithville Public School. During the 2013-2014 school year, “he allegedly had sexual intercourse with a female student several times at his residence located on school property,” according to the OSBI.

OSBI agents spoke with another female who was a member of the Spiro Baptist Church youth group when White was the youth pastor. The female, who was underage at the time, told investigators White would take her upstairs at the church to be alone and allegedly inappropriately touched and kissed her.

OSBI officials say White is currently employed as the youth pastor at Clayton Avenue Baptist Church in Hugo.

White was arrested at the Clayton Avenue Baptist Church and taken to the Choctaw County Jail. He will then be transported to McCurtain County and LeFlore County.