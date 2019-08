Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If some is good, more is better. Oklahoma State and Arkansas have added games to their already scheduled match ups.

The two schools announced that they will square off in 2032 in Stillwater and in 2033 in Fayetteville. That's in addition to the 2024 meeting in Stillwater and 2027 meeting in Fayetteville.

OSU and Arkansas have faced off 46 times and 2024 will be the first meeting since 1980 between the two schools. The Razorbacks own a 30-15-1 record over OSU.