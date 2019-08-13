OU Adds Clemson Grad Transfer Jackson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a literal safety dance going on in Norman.

OU has added Clemson safety grad transfer Austin Jackson to the roster. Jackson hasn't seen much action with the Tigers playing in just four games over the last two seasons.

Riley said he hadn't been around Jackson much yet, but they were intrigued enough with him to bring him on board. He added that Jackson looks the part.

Jackson began his career at East Tennessee State before sitting out in 2016 and transferring to Clemson. The North Carolina native is immediately eligible to play.

New OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said Monday that Delarrin Turner-Yell and Patrick Fields were in the drivers seat to start at safety for the Sooners this fall.