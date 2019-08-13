Payne Co. deputies search for man accused of beating couple in their sleep

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUSHING, Okla. - A Cushing couple tells News 4 they were woken up in the middle of the night to a man standing over them with a bat, and deputies say it all started over a rumor about an alleged affair with the suspect’s girlfriend.

The couple tells News 4 they’ve known the suspect for several years. They say he’s been in trouble with the law several times but never thought he would turn on them.

“I swore I thought I heard a man laughing outside and then I was like wait you're crazy,” Kari Vaughn said.

But Kari Vaughn wasn’t imagining things.

In the dead of night, lying sound asleep, Vaughn and her husband say they woke up to Travis Jones standing on top of them.

Deputies tell News 4 Jones kicked in the couple’s trailer door and then “beat them with a baseball bat.”

“He had this huge headlamp on and that is all we could see was this blinding light,” Vaughn said.

Vaughn and her husband were left bloodied and bruised after taking direct hits to their faces, ribs, and legs.

“He kept telling me, 'If you don`t stop screaming I’m going to hit you even harder,'” Vaughn said.

Jones allegedly punched through a window as he ran out the door before speeding off.

Deputies say it all started with a seemingly innocent car ride Vaughn’s husband had given to Jones’ girlfriend.

Jones allegedly believing an affair happened and he was coming for revenge.

“It obviously wasn’t true,” Vaughn said.

The victims told detectives Jones threatened to do it all over again, allegedly texting Kari Vaughn saying, “your husband needs to think about it before he runs his mouth with other people’s women” before asking if her husband had called police.

He then apologizes saying, “I’m sorry I didn’t mean to scare you. I’m sorry about that.”

The sheriff’s office is still on the hunt for Jones Tuesday night as his home sits empty and his truck is nowhere to be found.

“I still can barely sleep at night,” Vaughn said.

The Payne County Sheriff's Office tells News 4 Jones should be driving a silver Chevy pickup.

He’s facing burglary charges along with assault and battery charges... adding to a long list of past arrests and eight different protective orders filed against him.