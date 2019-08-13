Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Police: Fight between employee, manager at NW Oklahoma City hotel leads to stabbing

Posted 10:18 am, August 13, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are investigating after a stabbing at a hotel on the city’s northwest side.

Police responded to the scene Tuesday morning at the Best Western near Memorial and Western.

Officials tell News 4 an employee and manager were involved in a fight when one of them stabbed the other. It is unknown who was stabbed at this time.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to live.

The incident remains under investigation. No other details have been released.

