Prosecutors to seek death penalty in deaths of 2 in Texas

BELTON, Texas (AP) – Prosecutors in Texas say they will seek the death penalty for a professional MMA fighter accused in the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a shallow grave in Oklahoma.

Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said Monday his office has filed a formal notice to seek the death penalty against 45-year-old Cedric Marks.

Marks was indicted for the slayings of 28-year-old Jenna Scott and 32-year-old Michael Swearingin.

Michael Swearingin, 32, and Jenna Scott, 28, were reported missing on January 5 from Temple, Texas.

Investigators say the two friends were killed Jan. 3 at a residence in Killeen, Texas.

Their bodies were found in a shallow grave in Clearview, Oklahoma.

The autopsy report says Swearingin likely died from asphyxiation due to strangulation. The report states that Scott’s death was a homicide and that she died from ‘homicidal violence.’  No other details were released.

Marks, Scott’s ex-boyfriend, has pleaded not guilty. His current girlfriend, Maya Maxwell, also faces charges in the case.

