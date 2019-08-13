Road rage leads to stabbing of teen in McDonald’s parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - A group of teens says one of them was attacked and stabbed multiple times after they honked at a man on a bicycle for almost running into their vehicle in the parking lot of a McDonald's.

In the 911 call you can hear one of the teens say, "Yea, my friend just got stabbed... Some dude on a bike. He ran up in front of my mom's car. We told him to get out the way. "

The 911 operator coached the teens on what to do next while they anxiously waited for help.

But before police arrived, they say 27-year-old Wolfgang Johnston took off.

He was found two hours later walking on North Interstate Drive, about four miles away from the McDonald's.

Johnston told the officer he was on his way to work when he was attacked.

"Y'all should look at the McDonalds video footage, man. Four people hopped out of their car and they to beat the s*** out of me. I got a [inaudible]...my nose was busted," Johnston told officers.

He says he used his knife to scare the teens off and wasn't aware one of them was hurt.

Johnston is facing assault charges, and as of this evening, he remains in jail.

As for the victim, he was rushed to the hospital. Last we heard, police say he was in "stable condition."