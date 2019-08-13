Sound Check: Oklahoma radio station plays music others won’t

OKLAHOMA CITY- It’s been a decades-long Oklahoma anchor for music, but the Spy has seen many incarnations come its way.

Ferris O’Brien has been its one constant.

Growing from a college radio station to then owned by radio conglomerate Citadel and now independently owned by Ferris O’Brien, The Spy FM plays the music that other radio stations won’t.

It airs 20 specialty shows from local music, new wave, reggae, and blues to name a few.

Ferris shares his view on why radio will never be the same from when he got in the industry in the 80s.

Ferris joins Lacey Lett on the latest podcast episode of Sound Check.

You can listen and download from here OR on these podcast platforms.

Apple, Google, Stitcher, Radio