Suspected burglar held at gunpoint by Tulsa homeowner

TULSA, Okla. – A Tulsa homeowner took matters into his own hands when he found a man inside his home over the weekend.

Just before midnight Sunday, Nathan Sabatasso is accused of breaking into 72-year-old Virgil Bowline’s home.

Bowline told FOX 23 he was in the kitchen when he heard Sabatasso stumbling out of his house.

“He was exiting the door and took half the blinds with him as he was headed out,” said Bowline.

Bowline grabbed his revolver and held Sabatasso at gunpoint on his back porch, calling police.

“Just holding him, telling him don’t move, don’t reach for anything, keep your hands up where I can see them,” Bowline said.

When police arrived, Sabatasso allegedly admitted he was high on drugs. Police say he was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

“When officers asked him if he was on anything, he stated he had snorted some methamphetamines,” said Jeanne Pierce with the Tulsa Police Department.

Sabatasso was booked into jail on complaints of first-degree burglary and public intoxication.

“It could have been a lot worse, he was not armed and I did not see a gun. So, it worked out well for him and for me,” said Bowline.

Bowline says there have been other break-ins in his neighborhood recently.

“I’m prepared and I know how to use what I have and so do these other people,” said Bowline.