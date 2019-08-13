Tempers flare at Oklahoma City Public School Board meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It was a hot day for the first day of school for Oklahoma City Public Schools. As temperatures soared outside, tempers flared inside at the district's first school board meeting of the school year.

The bickering started after Oklahoma City Public School board member Charles Henry called for the resignation of Superintendent Sean McDaniel and the board chairman over their handling of the merger between Northeast Academy and Classen School of Advanced Studies.

As part of the superintendent's Pathway To Greatness plan, Northeast merged with Classen School of Advanced Studies this year.

However, a number of parents and alumni from Northeast are angry because they believe the history of their school has been eradicated and replaced by the logo and name of Classen SAS.