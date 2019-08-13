Thousands of Oklahomans sued for unpaid medical bills

OKLAHOMA CITY – Many Oklahomans are facing lawsuits from hospitals over their unpaid medical bills.

An investigation by Oklahoma Watch’s Trevor Brown uncovers some staggering numbers about how many lawsuits have been filed.

“Hospitals do not relish the thought of having to sue patients,” said President of the Oklahoma Hospital Association, Patti Davis.

Davis says the most important thing is not expanding Medicaid has had a profound impact on Oklahomans.

“We are the second-highest state in the number of uninsured and if you think about it most of us are just one really bad diagnosis such as cancer or stroke or a heart attack or perhaps a baby born with many complications away from very dire situations personally,” said Davis.

The report by Oklahoma Watch uncovered more than 22,000 lawsuits filed against patients for unpaid medical bills.

Based on the Oklahoma Administrative Code, you do have a right to ask for an estimate of charges in advance of your hospital stay.

