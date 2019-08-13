MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 1: Justin Patton #24 of the Minnesota Timberwolves handles the ball against the Utah Jazz on April 1, 2018 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images)
Thunder Signs Justin Patton
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 1: Justin Patton #24 of the Minnesota Timberwolves handles the ball against the Utah Jazz on April 1, 2018 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images)
OKC has added a big man to the fold. The Thunder have signed center Justin Patton.
Patton has spent the last two seasons in the G League and most recently played for the Delaware Blue Coats. The G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers.
Patton was taken 16th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls. He was traded draft night to the Timberwolves and later joined Philly. Patton has played in just four NBA games.
The Creighton product has averaged 12 points and five boards in 22 minutes per game over the 49 G League games he has played.
Per Thunder policy, the terms of Patton’s deal were not released.