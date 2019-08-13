× Thunder Signs Justin Patton

OKC has added a big man to the fold. The Thunder have signed center Justin Patton.

Patton has spent the last two seasons in the G League and most recently played for the Delaware Blue Coats. The G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Patton was taken 16th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls. He was traded draft night to the Timberwolves and later joined Philly. Patton has played in just four NBA games.

The Creighton product has averaged 12 points and five boards in 22 minutes per game over the 49 G League games he has played.

Per Thunder policy, the terms of Patton’s deal were not released.