Tuesday is Pivotal For Naming OU’s Starting QB

Oklahoma's quarterback battle rages on in Norman with Tuesday being a pivotal night. The Sooners will hold a scrimmage to see where the team stands.

Lincoln Riley said before the live action practice that he wasn't any closer to naming a starter. He added that the Sooners have been practicing in chunks of five. And after each fifth day the Sooners take an off day. And on those off days, that's when the most evaluation takes place in trying to find a starting quarterback.

Lincoln Riley added that Spencer Rattler is in the mix for the starting QB jobat Tuesday's availability.

