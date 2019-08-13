Woman says she was scammed for Hamilton tickets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A metro mother says she paid over $1000 for tickets to the musical Hamilton and they never arrived.

"I was like, 'Yay! I got tickets,'" said Heather Guy.

The metro mother says she was elated when she bought two tickets to Hamilton. She bought the tickets for her teenage son who had learned about the founding father in school and had heard the soundtrack to the show.

"He has a copy of the musical, he is singing all the songs," said Guy.

Even though tickets didn't go on sale officially until late May, Heather Guy says in late February she got on the website eventticketservices.com.

She says she paid over $1000 for two tickets to the Aug.12th performance.

According to her bank statement, the money cleared the next day.

She said the site told her she would get her tickets in 5 months, 72 hours before the show.

She says she still hadn't received so much as a confirmation email 3 weeks before the performance.

"I started to panic, I've called them numerous times. I've tried to email them."

She says she has never gotten a response.

News 4 called multiple times. The line would ring once then hang up. News 4 also tried email, but no response.

Heather says she called her bank to report the fraudulent charges but since it had been more than 30 days, there was nothing the bank could do.

"They open up the mousetrap. They want you to buy, buy, buy, but once they have got your money, they shut the mousetrap down and they no longer want to talk to you," said Guy.

"It's been great, the crowds have been great, the patrons have loved the show," said OKC Civic Center Executive Director Elizabeth Gray.

Elizabeth Gray, head of the OKC Civic Center, says with the huge interest has come huge numbers of scalpers and scams.

"There absolutely has been an increase in scalped tickets, as far back as a year and a half ago. To complicate matters even further there are websites that look like the Civic Center music hall but are not ours," said Gray.

She says if you bought tickets before May 31st, that is a definite red flag.

"If you don’t have that information its heartbreaking to us, unfortunately, there is nothing we can do to find those seats in our theatre."

said Gray.

If you think you might have bought tickets thru a scammer site, get the original name of the buyer and the exact seat location and call the Civic Center Box Office at 405-594-8300.

"I know I'm not the only one, unfortunately, that has had this happen to. I just may be the only one determined enough to get the word out and get my money back," said Guy.

Some good news: a local security firm, REC Security in Moore has given Heather and her son two tickets to Sunday afternoon's show.